The Nigeria Football Federation Executive Committee has approved a budget of 7.5 billion naira for the year 2020 in an executive meeting held at Edo Heritage Hotel & Suites, Benin City.

The Executive committee, on Tuesday, 17th December 2019 approved the figure to run football in 2020, also approving a five-year contract for the General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, with effect from January 1, 2020, a four-year contract for the Deputy General Secretary, Dr. Emmanuel Ikpeme.

Nigeria’s major engagement in 2020 is the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier and the 2020 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

In a statement from NFF media officer Ademola Olajire, made available to Daily times, the committee also approved the 2018 Financial Statement.

“Executive Committee approved the 2018 Financial Statement and the proposed 2020 Budget of the Federation, with the sum of N7.5billion earmarked for total expenditure of the Federation in the year 2020.”

The communique further express the committee unhappiness over the performance of the Super Falcons and U23 national team for failing to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

“The Committee rued the unimpressive outing of the U17 and U20 National Teams in global championships this year, as well as the non-qualification of the Super Falcons and the U23 men team for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

“It resolved that henceforth, players, coaches and backroom staff of National Teams would be tasked to work much harder in their different positions to bring honour to the country from any international match/championship.

“Board was particularly unhappy about the performances of the Super Falcons and the U23 boys despite the active and tremendous support and encouragement of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports.”

