Tottenham Hotspur has joined a host of teams in pursuit of securing Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare’s signature.

The 20-year-old French international is having a stellar season in France and scouts from across Europe have already watched him play.

According to Lille Sporting Director Luis Campos, there are five, six clubs that are interested in him, from Spain, Italy, Jose Mourinho likes him very much, yes that I know.

LILLE, FRANCE – OCTOBER 06: Lille’s Boubakary Soumaré during the Ligue 1 match between Lille OSC and Nimes Olympique at Stade Pierre Mauroy on October 06, 2019 in Lille, France. (Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images)

Lille’s initial valuation of the midfielder is placed at about £43 million and he has a contract extension that is to keep him at the club through to 2022, making things slightly more difficult for the eventual suitor.

