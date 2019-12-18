London – The Evening Standard newspaper on Wednesday said almost 90 cases of measles have been reported in a south London borough, with warnings that unvaccinated children could be excluded from schools.

Parents in Wandsworth have been warned by Public Health England (PHE) to vaccinate their children following a sudden rise in cases ahead of the Christmas holidays.

Most of the cases have been found in school children aged 10 to 19 who did not get their full set of shots when they were younger.

According to PHE, a number of schools have suffered large outbreaks of the disease.

The World Health Organisation declared the UK measles free in 2016, but the virus can still be carried into the country from abroad, the newspaper said.

Due to the age range of the people affected, there are fears that the outbreak may be connected to the now debunked Wakefield report which wrongly linked the inoculation to autism.

Immunisation rates plummeted following publication of the paper. In 2003/2004, it dropped to just 52 per cent in Wandsworth. (Xinhua/NAN)

