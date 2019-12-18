Algerian legend Rabah Madjer believes the upcoming African Footballer of the Year accolade will go to Senegal international Sadio Mané and not 2019 Africa Cup of Nations hero Riyad Mahrez.

Madjer, who played for Algeria as a striker and also coached the team, claims the Liverpool winger had a more brilliant campaign during the year under review than the Manchester City player.

“There have been a lot of speculations about the African Footballer of the Year and the talks are mostly centered on two players, Mané and Mahrez. Mahrez led Algeria to win the Africa Cup of Nations in July. That is a huge plus for him,” Madjer said.

“However, over the years we have noticed that the AFCON title is inferior to the UEFA Champions League title which Mané won with a very wonderful team, Liverpool.

“Although Mané didn’t perform well at the AFCON, his UEFA success and his fourth place on the Ballon d’Or ranking make him the best African player of the season. Mahrez won the best league in Europe, the Premier League, but I don’t think it would add up to sway voters his way.

“Mané will win it and that’s for sure,” he said.

The winner will be announced on January 7 in Cairo, Egypt.

