Sheffield United have reportedly welcomed Leeds United teenager Connor Leak-Blunt on trial according to a report in the Sheffield Star.

According to the reports, Leak-Blunt signed a new contract with Leeds in June that is set to expire in 2020, however, he may be set for a move away from the club.

The 17-year-old played in Sheffield’s development side as well as for the U23 team on Monday where they played to a 2-2 draw against Wigan Athletic.

It remains unclear where Leak-Blunt will end but so far Leeds are reportedly keen to release him to a Premier League side that grant him experience.

