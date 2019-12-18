Former Cameroon international Samuel Eto’o has revealed that Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Lebogang Manyama is “one of the best players and one of the best team-mates I ever had,”.

Eto’o, one of Africa’s most decorated players was teammates with Manyama when the two played for Konyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig back in 2018.

Manyama who is currently enjoying a great season with Chiefs struggled to make an impact in Turkey which resulted in his quick return to South Africa.

Eto’o revealed to the media at an event in Durban that he believes his former teammate had more to offer with his talent and feels like he was not given enough time to showcase his abilities.

“I think Manyama is one of the best players and one of the best teammates I ever had, but the problem was there at the club, Konyaspor.

“The coach did not give Manyama the opportunities to play, but every day when he came to training, we asked ourselves, ‘Why is this guy not playing?’

“He is one of the best players in the team and one of the best teammates I ever had.”

