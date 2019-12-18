A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Lanre Razak has expressed optimism that Lagos State would soon attain a Special Status it deserves under the APC Federal administration.

Razak, who is a member of the Lagos State Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), told newsmen in Lagos that, with some of the developments in the state coupled with the friendly National Assembly, the state is moving closer to attaining the status.

“The situation is very clear and even clearer now. Lagos as an APC state has achieved a lot. One, the Federal Government House at Marina has been transferred to Lagos State. All the outstanding bills for roads repaired on behalf of the Federal Government has been paid, except the new ones embarked on in recent time.

“In the last 10 years, Lagos State has appealed for Federal Government’s support and approval of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to continue the deep sea projects at Lagos Free Trade Zone in Ibeju Lekki and Badagry, which was not given, but under this administration, we are doing fine and our developmental efforts are being fast-tracked. And they will do more.

“All these are clear indications that Lagos State is gradually moving towards attaining the required Special Status that we are all yearning for in the interest of all and sundry. And going by the magnanimity of President Muhammadu Buhari, our aspiration for the status would soon become a reality,” Razak enthused.

Speaking further, the Epe, Lagos State born community leader said, “Nigerians should therefore continue to appreciate God for giving us Muhammadu Buhari at a time the country needed a Messiah badly,” appealing that, “we should therefore double our supports for him so that he could be encouraged to continue the good work he has started over four years ago.”

The APC stalwart also appealed to the citizenry to desist from any act that can distract the President from being focused, reminding that leaders can only perform well when having the right mood in a peaceful environment since no development can take place in a rancorous and chaotic atmosphere.

