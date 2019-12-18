The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the nomination of Muhammad Nami as the Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) and 13 others as board members.

The confirmation of followed a report of the Committee on Finance and consideration of same at the Senate Committee of the Whole.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in a letter to the senate, forwarded the list of the persons for appointment as Chairman and Board Members of FIRS.

President of Senate, Ahmad Lawan, had announced the list of the nominees at plenary on Dec. 9, following which, the list was referred to the Senate Committee on Finance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that those confirmed by the senate alongside the Chairman, Muhammad Nami, who is from North-Central, were James Yakwen Ayuba, North-Central; Ado Danjuma, North-West; Adam Mohammed, North-East; Ikeme Osakwe, South-East; Adewale Ogunyomade, South-West and Ehile Adetola Aibangbee, South-South.

Also confirmed are representatives of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) board members of the service.

They are Ladidi Mohammed, Office of Attorney-General of the Federation; Godwin Emefiele, Central Bank of Nigeria; (CBN), Fatima Hayatu, Ministry of Finance; Maagbe Adaa, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission; Umar Ajiya, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation(NNPC); DCG Isah, Nigeria Customs Service and Registrar-General, Corporate Affairs Commission.

The senate also confirmed Mr Edward Lametek as Chairman of Asset Management Corporation (AMCON), following a request from President Muhammad Buhari seeking the confirmation of the appointment.

Lawan said the confirmation of the nominees was coming at a time “when the need of the country is how to generate revenue’’.

He said the confirmed nominees have a lot of work to do to meet their revenue generation target and promised that the Senate would support them.

The Senate President said the relevant committees will be meeting with revenue-generating agencies on a quarterly basis. (NAN)

