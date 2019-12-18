Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil might not have long to stay in England, according to reports in Turkey

The midfielder has struggled to discover his best form since he signed his current contract and it seems the Gunners are prepared to cut their losses and let him go.

A Report from Turkey via Sports Witness claims that Fenerbahce is in the closing stages of finalizing a move for the German.

It also adds that the Turkish giants have been in talks with the midfielder and Arsenal for a long time now and they are very close to completing the move.

Ozil fell out with former Arsenal boss Unai Emery because of his poor application in training and matches.

