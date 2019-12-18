Sectoral groups in Nigeria’s advertising industry have intensified lobbying on the Federal Government in their renewed bid towards realising their collective objective on the reconstitution of the Governing Council of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON).

Following the successful staging of the National Advertising Conference recently in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, the sectoral groups are renewing their strategies, aiming to adopt by the New Year, more of the lobby approach with a view to getting the attention of relevant organs of government on the APCON subject.

Speaking on this development recently in Lagos, one of the sectoral groups, President, Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN), Ikechi Odigbo, noted that one positive outcome of the Abuja conference was the fact that the sectoral groups were now more united and speaking in one accord in promoting their single-minded agenda which is to see the appointment of a properly constituted council and Chairman for APCON.

“We will continue to put forward a strong lobby. That has not been the situation. It’s like we’ve been advised on how to go about it and how to continue the engagement with government and once the new tier resumes we will continue to engage the relevant stakeholders within the government.

“Second important achievement was that of the collaboration that we achieved with other sectoral groups, like OAAN, MIPAN, and EXMAN. It was obvious that we share a common agenda and we needed to point together, to work together to achieve our common agenda and interest,” he said.

Odigbo added: “I believe it went to the great extent in properly promoting our single-minded agenda, which is to see the appointment of a properly constituted Council and Chairman for APCON. That came through very, very powerfully through the keynote address and other presentations at the conference.

“That was very visible in the organisation of the conference itself because it took the collaboration of the various advertising sectoral groups to pull off a successful conference within a short period in Abuja.”

Other groups involved in the lobbying include the Outdoor Advertising Association of Nigeria (OAAN), Media Independent Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MIPAN), Experiential Marketing Association of Nigeria (EXMAN), and the Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN) among others.



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

