Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has declared vacant the seat of Magama/Rijau Federal Constituency in Niger State.

The member representing the constituency, Illiyasu, died on December 2, 2019, and his demise was announced on the floor of the House on December 3 during plenary.

The Speaker’s letter declaring the seat vacant was read on the floor of the House during yesterday’s plenary by Deputy Speaker Ahmed Idris Wase.

The Speaker said the declaration of the seat vacant is in line with the constitution.

He added that it would enable the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a by-election in the area within the constitutionally stipulated period.

