The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) has revealed that, petrol under recovery, commonly called subsidy is now N21.22Kobo per litre.

The Executive Secretary of the Agency, Abdulkadir Saidu, disclosed that, gasoline (petrol) price at the International market averaged $582.80 per metric tonne , while landing cost and Expected Open Market Price (EOMP) averaged N146.85/litre and N166.22/litre respectively for NNPC imports only.

Saidu emphasised that, due to the cost of financing component built into other marketers, imports landing cost and EOMP PMS Price averaged N149.86/litre and N169.23/litre respectively.

The weekly data, covering 28th November 2019 to 4th December 2019 showed that, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) official Exchange Rate averaged N306.97/$ and the parallel market rate was stable and averaged N360.00/$ during the period.

The data noted that the reference Freight Rate from North West Europe (UK-Coast – UKC) to West African Frontier (WAF) averaged $30.87 per metric tonne, the rate decreased when compared to previous week’s average of $35.45 per metric tonne.

The agency maintained that the total Petrol receipt for the period (28th Nov – 4th Dec 2019) was 473,602 million litres, diesel 68,366 million and aviation fuel 20,327 million litres.

The average daily discharges of PMS for the week stood at 67.66 million litres. The data indicated that the national truck-out volume of petrol for the week was 409.22 million litres, AGO 115.97 million litres, and Aviation Turbine kerosene (ATK) 27.05 million litres. Household kerosene (HHK) recorded zero.

he Average Daily Truck-out Volume of PMS for the week from various depots for supply to retail outlets was 58.46 million litres while the average days sufficiency for PMS and AGO during the week were 47.25 and 41.29 days respectively.

