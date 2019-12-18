The Minister of State for FCT, Hajiya Ramatu Aliyu, has called on corps members serving in the Territory to put into practice the leadership and intensive skills acquisition trainings undertaken during the three weeks compulsory orientation course of the National Youth Service Corps.

Aliyu made the call yesterday in Abuja during the closing ceremony of the 2019 NYSC Batch C stream II Orientation Course for corps members in Abuja.

The Minister who was represented by the Acting Chairman, NYSC FCT Governing Board, Safiya Umar, said going by the global trends, many emerging and developing nations today are driven by the energies of youth and for that reason, the Federal Government has adopted youth empowerment has as a developmental tool.

“l therefore urge you all to bear in mind that the skills acquisitions trainings you were exposed to on camp is geared towards inspiring you, to develop entrepreneurial skills and thereafter pick up potential business of your choice after your service year.

“As you receive your posting letters to your various places of primary assignment, it is expected that you all contribute immensely towards the development of the FCT in the area of Agriculture, Education, Rural health, Rural Infrastructure and so on.”

She also disclosed that special recognition will be given to corps members who serve in Area Councils where corps members’ services are mostly needed and appreciated.

While assuring corps members of security during their stay in the Capital Territory, she strongly warned against embarking on unauthorized journeys, especially during the festive period.

“I wish to assure my dear corps members that the people of the Federal Capital Territory are peace-loving, hospitable and friendly people who are ready to receive you into their midst. Therefore, feel free to mingle with the people to learn their cultures and traditions which will result in cordial relationship between you and the inhabitants.

“I cannot end this address without warning you against unauthorized journeys, especially this festive period. It is therefore necessary to restrict your Journeys to those that are absolutely necessary and obtain proper permission from the NYSC authorities.

“Moreso, endeavour to always stay out of trouble and be vigilante at all times. Always be security conscious and report any threat to human lives and properties to security agents and NYSC authority.”

Similarly, the FCT NYSC Coordinator, Hajiya Walida Isa, in her opening address described the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) as the surest route out of poverty and penury, thus urging the corps members to take the skills learnt serious.

“Please make sure that you put all you have learnt to productive use and follow through with your post camp training.” Said Isa

She however called on the corps to be good ambassadors of cultural integration and social harmony even as they uphold the tenets of the NYSC throughout the service year.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria is looking up to you as vanguards in the fight against hate speech, corruption truancy and all forms of criminal acts. You must be apostles of cultural integration and social harmony as you uphold the tenets of the NYSC throughout the service year.

“May I use this medium to further reiterate the warnings of the Director-General on the use of the social media. While the platform remains a potent force for adequate information dissemination and networking, we must also bear in mind that the negative use of it can bring about resentment, including farming the amber of ethnic and social discord.” She added

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

