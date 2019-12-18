Following the threat by G-Worldwide’s lawyer, Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) to frustrate the forthcoming concert of Kizz Daniel slated for December 26 at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos; Kizz Daniel’s counsel and Legal Adviser, Oluwaseye Lawal has insisted that there is no court order from any part of the world restricting Daniel from showcasing his craft.

He said ‘we are not moved neither are we scared by the threat of G-Worldwide, we are law abiding firm that believes in the judicial system; let the court decide on this case. We are surprised that after two years of this same matter running in court; why come up with a threat knowing well that our client has a show ahead of him.

‘ Let me state categorically that Kizz Daniel is just the major headliner of the forthcoming show and this does not make him the sole owner of the concert as he was contracted by the promoters of the show ‘ Toro Entertainment Company and Achievas Entertainment respectively.

Meanwhile, Achievas Entertainment and Toro Entertainment Company who are the official organizers of the show have also reacted to G-Worldwide moves to stop the show.

According to Mr. Melvin who is a representative of the show organizers at the press briefing admitted to receiving a notice from G-Worldwide’s legal team to stop the concert but they are yet to receive an official court injunction to that effect.

The show organizers however confirmed to the general public that the show will still hold and nothing can stop Kizz Daniel

