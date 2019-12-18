U.S. President Donald Trump took to Twitter to say that ‘ … every President from here on out is impeachable’ as the House of Representatives was readying to impeach him .

Trump said that: “The evidence has to be overwhelming, and it is not. It’s not even close.” Ken Starr, Former Independent Counsel In the end here, nothing happened.

‘He sought to elevate himself as a dictator or king, but we are not a monarchy’: Democratic Rep. Kathy Castor tells hearing ahead of House #impeachment vote. Live #ImpeachmentDay coverage: https://t.co/3V9r2sCTmj pic.twitter.com/j3eNdYSbYb — Reuters (@Reuters) December 18, 2019

We don’t approach anything like the egregious conduct that should be necessary before a President should be removed from office.

I believe that a President can’t be removed from office if there is no reasonable possibility that the Senate won’t convict and remove the President

Then the House should not be Impeaching the President in the first place. If this is the new standard, every President from here on out is impeachable.” Andy McCarthy @FoxNews So well stated. Thank you!

“The evidence has to be overwhelming, and it is not. It’s not even close.” Ken Starr, Former Independent Counsel — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2019

In the end here, nothing happened. We don’t approach anything like the egregious conduct that should be necessary before a President should be removed from office. I believe that a President can’t be removed from office if there is no reasonable possibility that the Senate.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2019

….won’t convict and remove the President – Then the House should not be Impeaching the President in the first place. If this is the new standard, every President from here on out is impeachable.” Andy McCarthy @FoxNews So well stated. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2019

Rules for impeachment vote

According to aljazeera: ‘The highly divided House of Representatives debated the rules that would govern the impeachment vote against President Trump, ahead of a debate expected to last over six hours addressing the articles of impeachment against Trump.

The president, who is expected to depart later for a rally in the election battleground state of Michigan fired off a series of Tweets in the morning.

House Republicans introduce motions aimed at disrupting debate

House Republicans kicked off Wednesday’s session with attempts to derail the impeachment debate.

The first motion to adjourn failed in the Democratic-led House.

Schiff: Will House members honour uphold their oath to the Constitution?

House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff, the top Democrat who led the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, posted a question to his colleagues ahead of Wednesday’s vote.

“President Trump abused his power to cheat in the next election, then obstructed Congress to cover it up,” Schiff tweeted. “The only question is: Will members honor their oath to uphold the Constitution? History will remember the vote we take today. #DefendOurDemocracy”

