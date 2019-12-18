Trust Nigeria to give you comic relief. Once again it is the Department of State Services reported to be quizzing Omoyele Sowore over alleged links to Boko Haram. It seems that DSS is desperate to have something to hold over Sowore. It has been over ten days that Sowore has been rearrested and there has not been new charges pressed against him. Neither has he been released.

This latest attempt to link Sowore to Boko Haram is not the first in the DSS attempt to have something to justify their continued incarceration of Sowore. This laughable attempts by DSS would have been hilarious but for the fact that this is the organisation that is responsible for intelligence gathering in Nigeria. This is the organisation that is supposed to ensure they are on top of any issue that might have the potential of harming us as a Nation. Little wonder the terrorists are still having a field day. DSS are busy acting comedy all over the place. They are more interested in arresting and keeping away people who criticise the Head of State and make demand for better governance.

The same regime that is questioning Sowore over alleged Boko Haram links is busy giving Boko Haram members who have been arrested the all clear and sending them back into the society. Some have been reported to have been recruited into the military. Nigeria is one of a kind. It comes hard on citizens that make legitimate demands on the government within the ambit of the law and rewards citizens that take up arms against the State. There have been several reports that Boko Haram members that have been detained were being given the royal treatment. We have also repeatedly been shown pictures of repentant Boko Haram members being given the royal treatment and one wonders what their victims go through seeing the way this regime has gone out of its way to treat them with deference while the victims are left with the agony of the terror the terrorists brought to their lives.

The antics of this regime are baffling. One of the spokespersons of the head of state recently referred to Boko Haram as militants while he was trying to draw comparison between Sowore and the Boko Haram terrorists. Not long after DSS are questioning Sowore over links with Boko Haram. With all that is going on in Nigeria and need for emergency to be declared on many things, this regime is focused on Sowore and citizens making demands on the regime and its brutality. When will governance become a priority? If only this regime has put as much effort to governance that it put to Sowore they would not be floundering as they are and trying to get those who challenge them locked up.

The Attorney General of the federation Abubakar Malami said he was taking over the case of Sowore a few days ago and now reported to say he cannot order DSS to free Sowore and what that means is that General Buhari has not given the go ahead for Sowore to be released and since DSS reports only to the Head Of state the Attorney General does not have the powers to get ask Sowore released.

There are many who want to pretend that General Buhari is not aware of many of the things happening in the country. They would like to blame everyone but the Head of State himself and you wonder what is it that he reads in all the Newspapers that they show him reading whenever he is travelling abroad. If he is not the one giving the orders, how come when he reads about them he doesn’t call to order whoever it is that had the orders carried out and get them to go back on the orders? We saw what happened when the Vice President was acting as President and DSS attacked the National Assembly. He immediately sacked the Director General of the Department of State Services and that would have sent strong message to anyone trying to do the same thing. It should have been enough to prevent the invasion of a court by DSS but that singular act seem not to have gone well with the Head Of State who replaced the Acting Director General the then Acting President had appointed.

At the end my question to DSS is one. When will they question the Head of State General Buhari over his alleged connection to Boko Haram? He was repeatedly accused of having links to Boko Haram when he was in opposition. There were even reports that the terrorist group had chosen him to be one of their mediators. DSS should know that the immunity General Buhari has is from prosecution and not from investigation.

