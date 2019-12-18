The Jigawa Consumer Protection Committee (CPC) on Wednesday said it confiscated 14 bags of adulterated sesame worth N250,000 from a trader, Munkaila Alasan, in Gumel Local Government Area of the state.

CPC is mandated by the state government to liaise with detectives, arrest traders who adulterate farm produce and arraign them before a mobile court.

Mr Faruk Abdallah, Chairman of the committee told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Hadejia that Alasan had mixed sand with sesame in the bags to add to their weight.

He said Alasan had been arraigned before a mobile court presided by Magistrate Mannir Sarki, who sentenced the offender to 18 months imprisonment with an option of N75,000 fine.

“The magistrate warned the trader to desist from the act or risk being detained for three months before his case would be heard if he is arrested for similar offence in the future,” Abdallah said.

The chairman said the court had ordered that the adulterated sesame be destroyed.

He said the committee would continue to ensure that unwholesome products were not sold to consumers. (NAN)N

