The Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP), Enugu State chapter, has disclaimed one Mr. Adonys Igwe claiming to be the head of the group in the state, saying that the claim was spurious and baseless.

CNPP said the claim of Mr. Igwe was a clear show of lack of knowledge on the actual state of affairs in Enugu State.

The party in a statement signed by the Secretary in Enugu State chapter, Hon. Afam Ani, said “Besides, Mr. Igwe is not the chairman of CNPP in Enugu State. He was caught in a recent outburst of frustrating feelings alluding to himself falsely as a chairman CNPP Enugu State, this cannot be true.”

“Mr. Igwe has made some false claims with CNPP Enugu State and we know that everything he said were lies. As an opposition coalition, we are always organised and have always stood on the side of truth and justice.

“CNPP at state and National levels cannot attack the person of any public office holder, rather we can condemn executive actions and suggest credible alternatives.

“Every citizen in Enugu is aware of the innovative and people oriented programmes of His Excellency, RT. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuany. If Adonys is a conscious personality, he ought to be conversant with the huge development programme especially from the recommendations of the committee on sectoral reforms in Enugu State.

“We call on Adonys Igwe to wake up from his mischief and embrace a government of the people. We ask Adonys Igwe if he is not aware that government is a continuum, hence the inception of this democratic rule since 1999, where Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani came and did his best so also Barr. Sullivan Chime and presently our dear peace loving Governor, RT. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, that has touched on construction of roads even in the remotest part of the state, prompt payment of workers salary as at when due unlike what is obtainable in the past, is it on security matters?

“Your guess is as good as mine or the rehabilitation and modernisation of schools in Enugu State that is open to the glare of everyone, the health centres which used to be mere consulting places before are not left out, we cannot forget to mention the running of an all inclusive government which has brought peace to our dear state today just to mention but a few.

“Our questions therefore are: Where does Adonys derive all the fallacies he has been feeding the public with? Or does he think that lies and falsehood thrive in the midst of truth? No.

“We henceforth warn that he should stop parading himself as chairman of CNPP as such will attract litigations from the body. We further advise Mr. Igwe seek better ways of laundering his already battered political image instead of resorting to his unwarranted attack on the person of the governor of Enugu State and his much cherished administration in seeking cheap popularity.”



