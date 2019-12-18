Abuja – President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr Sarki Auwalu as substantive Director, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) for an initial term of four years.

Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, confirmed this development in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Auwalu, a chemical engineer, has been a driving force of the DPR, which he joined in 1998 as Principal Chemical Engineer.

Every President from here on out is impeachable if – Trump

The new Director is a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and had his post-graduate studies at Bayero University, Kano, and PETRAD Norway, PetroSkill USA, among other institutions.

Auwalu is Associate Member, Institute of Chemical Engineers, UK; Member, Society of Petroleum Engineers; Member, Nigerian Society of Engineers; and Council of Registered Engineers of Nigeria (COREN).(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

