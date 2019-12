The Supreme Court has upheld the election of Nasarawa Governor Abdullahi Sule.

It dismissed the appeal of David Ombugadu and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against the March 9, 2019 victory of Sule.

The seven-man panel led by Justice Mary Peter-Odili said the appeal lacked merit.

