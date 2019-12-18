Manchester City assistant manager Mikel Arteta has reportedly agreed to become Arsenal manager and is set to take charge for Saturday’s game at Everton.

The Spaniard has agreed on a three-and-a-half-year deal at the Emirates after extensive negotiations according to tabloids in the UK with his appointment expected to be announced before Friday.

On Wednesday night he will be alongside Pep Guardiola for Manchester City’s Carabao Cup clash with Oxford United in what is said will be his last involvement with the Manchester club.

Arteta has been Guardiola’s assistant since he took charge at City in 2016, after retiring from football and has received good reviews from top football managers including former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger who said he will support him.

He spent five years as a player at the Emirates after being signed by Arsene Wenger in August 2011 from league rivals Everton FC.

