Business mogul Sir Kessington Adebutu, also known as Baba Ijebu, has agreed to renovate the National Stadium in Surulere.

He received a standing ovation immediately after making the announcement at the launch of the Adoption Campaign at the Civic Centre in Victoria Island Lagos.

The Honourable Minister of Sport and Youths Development , Mr. Sunday Dare’s speech inspired the business mogul’s donation.

” The government can not do it alone, informing guest that he had just N2bn in the budget far from the N14bn needed to prepare for the Olympics in 2020.

“This is why we want the corporate world to come in and support our quest to do well at the Olympics. Government cannot do it alone,” He said.

“The hope of the athlete is to be at the Olympics, or the World Championship for their sport; to stand on the podium, and fly their country’s flag. They want to be the reasons why Nigeria’s flag should be hoisted and the national anthem is sung while the world watches.

