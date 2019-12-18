The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Tuesday, in Lagos said that the army was partnering local industries to source for logistics items ranging from vehicles to clothing stores.

The COAS said this in his remarks during the Nigerian Army Corps Commander Ordnance Conference held at the 81 Division Officers’ Mess in Lagos.

Buhari directs presentation of 2021 Appropriation Bill by September

Buratai was represented by the Chief of Logistics, Maj.-Gen. Joel Unuigbe.

The theme of the conference is: ‘Repositioning the Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps in Support of Nigerian Army’s efforts at Tackling Contemporary Security Challenges’.

He said: “The continuous dependence on imported military hardware in the face of depleting and dwindling national economy is impracticable with adverse effect on all our operations.

“The Nigerian Army is, therefore, being ingenious in looking inwards in order to improve the availability of robust logistics for its numerous operations.

“The Army is partnering with local industries to source for logistics items ranging from vehicles including Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicle to the wide range of clothing stores among others.

“The EZUGWU MRAP is a glowing testimony to the Nigerian Army’s quest towards self-sufficiency,” he said.

Buratai said that the mutually benefiting option would, in the long run, guarantee availability of adequate logistics for army’s commitments at moderate cost to the government with a resultant boost in the national economy.

“I want to assure you of my unwavering support to all your ingenious efforts towards providing effective service delivery and logistics support to the army,” he said.

Buratai speaking on the conference said that the two- day deliberation would, among other things, generate ideas required for the repositioning of the corps for enhanced support to the army.

“It will also afford the corps the opportunity to build the capacity of personnel for higher productivity to meet contemporary security challenges.

“This theme is, therefore, apt in engaging our minds and intellect at fashioning out a more ingenious logistic supply chain for the Nigerian Army.

“The army ordnance corps has continued to provide the necessary support to the army for the execution of its operational needs and other commitments in line with my vision,” he said.

The Commander, Army Ordnance Corps, Maj.-Gen. Omotomilola Akintade, in his welcome address said that the officers of the corps were set to re-double their efforts in support of the army’s operations and other commitments.

Akintade added that the conference marked the high point of activities in the Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps.

“This year’s conference is meant to intimate officers with the outcome of the recently concluded COAS Annual Conference, 2019.

“The conference is also meant to reappraise the performance of the corps in the discharge of its roles in 2019 in line with the COAS vision as well as make projections for the Year 2020,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

