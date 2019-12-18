Abuja – The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed shock over the sudden death of Sen. Benjamin Uwajumogu ( APC- Imo).

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in Abuja on Wednesday, the party described Uwajumogu as fine lawmaker who was committed to promotion of legislations for enhancement of good governance.

“Many who crossed path with the late Senator described him as pleasant and accommodatin, he was an astute politician, fine lawmaker, social crusader, successful businessman, humanitarian and a philanthropist.

“As former Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Uwajumogu was known for his commitment to the promotion of legislations to enhance good governance, particularly in the area of education, infrastructure and social amenities,” Issa-Onilu said.

He recalled that the deceased was one of the frontline party leaders that worked assiduously to entrench the APC in the South East, adding that he made himself available to serve the party whenever called upon.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, constituents, National Assembly, particularly the Senate and the government and people of Imo State.

“We pray the Almighty God grants late Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu eternal rest and also give us all the strength to bear this painful loss,” the party’s spokesman said. (NAN)

