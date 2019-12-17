Big Brother Naija 2019 couple, Ike Onyema and Mercy Eke recently had a private wedding introduction ceremony.

A video from the ceremony hit the internet hours ago and congratulatory messages have started pouring in.

The couple made no prior announcement regarding their big day so it came as a surprise to their fans when Omashola shared a video of them fully clad in traditional attire on Instagram, with the caption “Congratulations” guys.

In the video, Ike can be heard proudly telling Omashola; “I am a married man now”. (Kemi Filani)

