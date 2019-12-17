The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, on Monday, said he will not ‘take unilateral decision without recourse to the rule of law over the release of Omoyele Sowore.
The minister in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr. Umar Gwandu, was reacting to Sowore’s lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN)’s letter asking the AGF to release Sowore.
Recalled that the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, had taken over the prosecution of Sowore who was charged.
The take over, according to the AGF, is to demonstrate government's commitment to the rule of law.
Sowore, the convener, #RevolutionNow Movement, was arrested, on Aug. 3, by the Department of State Service (DSS).
Sowore, alongside Olawale Bakare, is standing trial on alleged treasonable felony, money laundering, amongst other charges.
They pleaded not guilty and was granted bail.
However, they were rearrested, on Dec. 6, by the DSS shortly after a court sitting and the development generated national and international reactions.
“Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said that the Federal Government is committed to respecting the sanctity of the rule of law, protecting the virtues of human rights
“The Solicitor General of the Federation and the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Dayo Apata, SAN, who signed the take over letter refereed to a letter from the DSS office on Sept 9, 2019.”
He said the letter requested the DSS to “promptly forward all the case
files” in respect of Sowore to the office of the AGF.
But Sowore’s lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), sent to the AGF on Friday a letter demanding the release of the convener of ‘
Falana stated that his letter became necessary after two lawyers in his team visited the DSS headquarters in Abuja to demand Sowore’s release but were advised to direct their request to Malami.
“We remain guided by the established tradition and will not take unilateral decision without recourse to the rule of law,” he added.
