The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, on Monday, said he will not ‘take unilateral decision without recourse to the rule of law over the release of Omoyele Sowore.

The minister in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr. Umar Gwandu, was reacting to Sowore’s lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN)’s letter asking the AGF to release Sowore.

Recalled that the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, had taken over the prosecution of Sowore who was charge for treasonable felony at the Federal High Court in Abuja

Alleged P&ID scam: Witness gives transaction details in Briton’s account



The take over, according to the AGF, is to demonstrate government’s commitment to respect of the rule of law and fundamental rights of citizenry .

Sowore, the convener, #RevolutionNow Movement, was arrested, on Aug. 3, by the Department of State Service (DSS).

Sowore, alongside Olawale Bakare, is standing trial on alleged treasonable felony, money laundering, amongst other charges.

They pleaded not guilty and was granted bail.

However, they were rearrested, on Dec. 6, by the DSS shortly after a court sitting and the development generated national and international reactions.

“Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said that the Federal Government is committed to respecting the sanctity of the rule of law, protecting the virtues of human rights

and ensuring speedy dispensation of justice.

“The Solicitor General of the Federation and the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Dayo Apata, SAN, who signed the take over letter refereed to a letter from the DSS office on Sept 9, 2019.”

He said the letter requested the DSS to “promptly forward all the case

files” in respect of Sowore to the office of the AGF.

But Sowore’s lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), sent to the AGF on Friday a letter demanding the release of the convener of ‘ RevolutionNow ’ protests from the custody of the DSS.

Falana’s letter dated December 13, 2019,

Falana stated that his letter became necessary after two lawyers in his team visited the DSS headquarters in Abuja to demand Sowore’s release but were advised to direct their request to Malami.

Malami in his statement making reference to Falana’s letter on Monday, said, “When parties submit their issues for determination to a court of law, they lack exclusivity of decision over such issues without recourse to the court.”



“We remain guided by the established tradition and will not take unilateral decision without recourse to the rule of law,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

