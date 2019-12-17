Investors and subscribers to the New Karmo District Ultra-modern market in Abuja on Saturday expressed satisfaction with the level of work done at the site which hosts 2,500 shops and warehouses of different shapes and sizes.

They therefore commended the management of Rural Homes Limited for commitment and steadfastness on the project and urged them to ensure that the project is completed and handed over on time.

The commendations were made at the site of the market during an event organised by the management of Rural Homes Limited, developers of the market to show investors and subscribers the level of work done and set a new date for the completion and handover of shops and warehouses to their owners.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of Rural Homes, Aliyu Musa Dangogo, said the project started in January 2016 under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) with Abuja Investment Company Limited (AIC) on 10hectres of land. The shops and warehouses, he said are to accommodate various shades of businesses including foods, beverages, textile, electrical and electronics and building materials, among others.

Abuja varsity dismisses 2 Professors, demotes 2 others

He apologised to investors and subscribers for not been able to meet the initial deadline for completion and delivery which is December 2019, saying the delay was sue to several factors, especially the harsh economic conditions affecting Nigeria for some times now.

He also blamed the delay on the policy of banks in the country which does not favour estate development, saying that Nigerian banks are only interested in investing in oil and gas sector where they expect to make quick turnover, warning however that no country can develop if the real sector is neglected as it the case in the country.

“We planned this project and to raise funds from three factors, equity, subscribers and loans. Today in Nigeria, only two or three banks are ready to listen to you when it comes to real sector. They are only interested in the oil and gas sector where they expect immediate returns on their money.

“When it comes to real estate, they won’t even listen to you, except two or three banks and even when those ones want to give you loan they give you far less than what you asked for and say you should go so that they will see how you would perform. No country can develop with such policies because loan to real sector has multiplier effect on the economy more than the other sectors. We have 2,500 shops and warehouses here which mean that 2,500 families are direct stakeholders from this market alone then add to the many that would depend on buying and selling here for many years to come,” the Chairman said.

He, however, told them that in spite of the challenges, himself and his management team are committed to making the project a reality and announced May 2020 as the new date for completion and handover, thanking the stakeholders for their understanding.

According to Aliyu Musa Dangogo, the market has all that are needed in an international standard trading centre including 10-block of toilets, fire service station, crèche, Police Post, ATM stands and banks as well as a clinic, among others.

“We have parking space that can accommodate 2,000 cars and our building are well spaced to ensure adequate ventilation while the road network is probably the best you can get anywhere in the country,” he said and assured investors and subscribers of bountiful returns on their investment within the shortest time possible, after their takeover by next year.

Speaking to the Daily Times, a subscriber, Mshelia Musa said he was satisfied with the quality of the job being done by the developers, describing the site and shop built as marvelous.

He said he felt a little bit disappointed when they were invited knowing that the project has not been completed, adding that his feelings changed when he got to the site and saw what is been done.

“I knew there would be challenges because of the economy of the country. But on getting here, I feel that my investment is secure here because of what I have seen. The buildings are solid and the site has all that makes a modern market. They are committed and the management is trustworthy,” he said.

Another subscriber, a woman who declined mentioning her name and how much she subscribed said she came with preparation to fight with the management for failing to meet up with the December 2019 handover time, adding however that having seen the level of work at the site which she puts at 85 percent completion and having listened to the chairman speak, she was convinced the project has become a reality.

Highlight of the programme were series of lucky deep raffle draws including one for subscribers who have paid fully for their shops and warehouses. The prize for that category was a shop of N4million which was won by Mohammed. Other categories include a shop worth N1.2million, among others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

