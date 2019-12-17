The total stock of pension assets has increased by N228 billion to N9.811 trillion as at October 31, 2019, latest data from National Pension Commission (PenCom) has shown.

The figure, which was obtained by our correspondent, further revealed that the pension assets, increased by 2.4 per cent while compared the N9.811 trillion in October to N9.583 trillion stood in the previous month.

PenCom, in its monthly report for October, attributed the accretion in pension funds within a month to the positive returns on the classes of investments the funds were invested in as well as an increase in enrolment into the contributory pension scheme.

A breakdown of the figure shows that a significant portion of the pension assets is invested in FGN Securities, with a total of N6.910 trillion (70.43 per cent). Of this amount, 47 per cent (N4.578 trillion) of the investment was placed on FGN Bonds.

Similarly, treasury bills followed with 22 per cent (N2.23 trillion); investment in local money market securities, which was 11.73 per cent (N1.150 trillion) and total amount placed by the Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) in banks stood at N1.053 trillion (11.73 per cent).

Also, the report showed that Pension Fund Administrators allocated 4.85 per cent (N476 billion) of their investment to domestic ordinary shares; N66.985 billion (0.68 per cent) on foreign ordinary shares; agency bonds (NMRC and FMBN) got 0.06 per cent (N5.40 billion) and they staked 0.72 per cent (N71.131bn) on Sukuk Bond.

The monthly summary of pension fund assets showed that in the period under review, the PFAs also invested 1.30 per cent (N127bn) of their funds in State Government Securities; N596 billion (6.08%) on Corporate Bonds; N97.859 billion (one per cent) on Commercial Papers; N11.874 billion (0.12 per cent) on Real Estate Investment Trusts; and N244 billion (2.48 per cent) on real estate properties.

In addition, the data revealed that the PFAs, in the period under review, also staked N32.568 billion (0.33 per cent) on private equity funds; N95 billion (0.97 per cent) on infrastructure funds.



PenCom recently stated that it was striving to capture the remaining 90 million Nigeria’s working population into the pension scheme.

PenCom Acting Director-General, Aisha Dahiru Umar, had said out of the 90 million people excluded from the scheme, her agency was planning to capture about 17 million that are self-employed and engaged in small businesses through the micro pension scheme.

However, she had said about 70 per cent of the working population had no bank accounts, let alone pension scheme because of lack of means of identification and poor financial behaviours.

She stated that the above growth justified the commission’s emphasis on the safety of pension funds as the bedrock of sustaining the CPS and assured all stakeholders that the pension reform remains steadily on course.

