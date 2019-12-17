The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday, has said that those who sponsored the report that N90bn, N40bn allegedly given to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for election campaigns believe d their tales.

The APC also called on the sponsors of the ‘baseless allegation to resolve their confusion’

The party in a statement by Lanre Issa-Onilu the APC spokesman, said the reports and a statement from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was hogwash.

Issa- Onilu said: ‘Only the sponsors of the report believe their tales. We call on the sponsors of the baseless allegation to resolve their confusion”, he said.

Last time it was N90 billion, now it is N40billion. We also challenge them to provide evidence from not only FIRS but any other government agency where the APC took one kobo for campaign.

The matter of dipping hands into public coffers as a matter of official policy ended with PDP. We recall that leaders of the PDP had contemplated changing the name of their party at a time because they were ashamed of their own record of sleaze.

We, however, refer the PDP and co-peddlers of falsehood to the records of the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) in terms of Cost of Collection accruing to FIRS and indeed the FIRS statement on the subject matter.’

