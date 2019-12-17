The Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) Plateau chapter, Ayuba Barau, has called for improvement in the supply of instructional materials to public primary schools in the state.

Barau made the call in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos on Tuesday.

He said the world had gone past the analogue stage and that there was an urgent need to adopt modern trends in teaching children, hence the need for more instructional materials to facilitate that.

“In instructional materials, we have what we call ‘The hands and the mind own’, where the teacher will guide the child as he or she manipulates the materials.

” As the child does that, knowledge becomes more permanent because the process enhances participation and retentive memory,” he said.

The chairman, however, commended the Federal Government and other donors for the availability of textbooks in public schools through their intervention programmes.

He said the gesture would aid learning processes and improve the standards of education in Plateau.

NAN reports that the State Government, had through the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), recently distributed 16,818 educational books and learning charts to schools across its 17 local government areas.

The books were donated by a Non-Governmental Organisation, Learn Africa.

