The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, has called on donor agencies to extend their assistance to other agricultural value chains beyond small-holder farmers.

Nanono, made this call on Monday during a meeting with some Agriculture donor partners’ working group in Abuja.

He said while Nigeria had a farming population estimated at 70 million that needed assistance to grow, there were other value chains that also required funding to grow.

He said: “sometimes, we are just scratching the surface with regard to the needs in the agricultural sector.

“One of the critical needs is that we are in dire need of extension agents. We have about 15,000 estimated extension workers in the country, which is grossly inadequate for the farming population.

“The problem is that this area is not properly looked into or the intensity in which we look into the area is not satisfactory.

“Some of our export commodities, for instance, are rejected not because of adulteration but misapplication of inputs like fertiliser and pesticides, and that to a large extent is because of the dearth of extension workers.

“Every donor agency which comes to help reposition the agricultural sector is appreciated, but at which level. The assistance sometimes is not all entrenched.

“We need long and sustainable vertical and horizontal value chain approach to get meaningful result like creating jobs.”

Nanono, said that the textile industry that donor agencies were running away from had different value chains that would create jobs at different levels.

“If we do not bring back agro-allied industry, we are doing nothing. Unfortunately, we lost our bearing in 1986, due to lack of consistency with policy.

“So, it is good to lift the small-scale farmers but not good enough. It should be all-encompassing, with various value chains benefiting.

“The donor agencies should also look at agricultural mechanisation, livestock investment and all that,” he said.

The minister noted that with the current focus on agriculture in Nigeria, there was likely to be huge investment in the sector.

“It is a challenge for the government and donor agencies. For us as a ministry of government, we have to change our tactics, move from normal civil service approach and be more business oriented.

“We are working towards having a huge change from the regular bureaucracies in order to reposition agriculture in Nigeria.

“In terms of policy consistency, there is some level of government consistency. What the problem of this country is, is not resource. We are blessed with all sorts.

“The problem is that we are not organised and focused and to move forward we have to reduce urban politics. We have not been using the instrument of government policy in our favour. It is time to get the policies to be effective.

“If we do not manage these policies well, there will be a problem. So, getting focused, reducing urban politics and operating on the basis of comparative advantage are the key things we should take away from this meeting.

“We appreciate the donor agencies and donor countries and we want to work with you. We want to be open and transparent with you, but beyond assisting with financing, we need manpower empowerment,” the minister said.

Nanono assured that the ministry was already working on ensuring major changes that would make implementation of agricultural projects successful.

(NAN)

