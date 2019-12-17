Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara has ordered the immediate composition of the state Minimum Wage Negotiation Committee.

Mrs Susan Modupe, the Kwara Head of Service (HoS), said in a statement on Tuesday in Ilorin that the governor gave the directive at the State Executive Council meeting.

Only sponsors of N90bn, N40bn allegedly given to Osinbajo believe their tale – APC

Modupe said in the statement signed by her Press Secretary, Murtala Atoyebi, that the governor had instructed her to inaugurate the committee and begin work.

The statement said the Head of Service was to outline the criteria to guide the committee members on areas of concentration for an acceptable and affordable wage for the workers.

The Federal Government had reached an agreement with labour on the consequential increase on its workers’ salaries effective from Oct. 18.

The Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council consequently directed labour leaders in states to negotiate with their respective state governments.

NAN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

