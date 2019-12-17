Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted at Diogo Dalot making a comeback from injury in the Carabao Cup clash against Colchester United.

The Portuguese defender has missed a couple of games since coming off in the second-half of United’s 1-0 defeat at Newcastle on October 6.

Dalot, however, resumed full training last week and could be in line to start against League Two side Colchester with a number of first-team players set to be handed rests.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of the Colchester clash, Solskjaer hinted at Dalot making his return from injury, “Maybe Diogo [will be back] after he’s had a week of training but probably no-one else.

“We’ve got a squad and we’ve got to rotate and we did that on Thursday [against AZ Alkmaar], so we’re going make changes again because there are so many games.

The League Cup was the only major trophy Solskjaer failed to win as a player. He was present for United’s 2006 triumph in Cardiff but overlooked for the matchday squad in a season where he started just twice.

