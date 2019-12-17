By Chioma Joseph

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the death two persons, following a gang war in Ijesha and Aguda areas of Lagos, while 75 suspects have been arrested in connection with the clash.

According to the Lagos Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bala Elkana, who issued a statement on the incident, hoodlums from Aguda and Ijesha had in the last two days, engaged in a fierce battle of supremacy, resulting in the deaths.

While a 27-year-old-man, identified as Alagodo was shot dead at Pako, Aguda Canal, on Sunday, another known as Timileyin Odulana, was injured, and was rushed to Military Hospital , Yaba, where he was confirmed dead.

Coalition begins health campaign in Daura Emirate

Bala said police teams from the Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants, Rapid Response Squad, Area C Command Surulere, Aguda and Ijesha Divisions were mobilised to the scene, leading to the arrest of 75 suspects.

Giving a detailed account of the incident, the PPRO said 22 shops were destroyed, with several vehicles vandalised.

He said: “On the December 15, 2019, at 11:41a.m., Police received a distress call that there was a gun shot at Pako, Aguda Canal. On getting to the scene, Police found the corpse of one Alagodo, 27, a follower of one Eluku who is currently in prison over violent crimes. Also, on December 17, 2019, at 08:30 a.m., some hoodlums from Ijesha, in what looks like a revenge mission stormed Aguda in large numbers with cutlasses, bottles, stone and other dangerous weapons. The hoodlums destroyed about 22 shops and vandalised some vehicles.

“ Some hoodlums from Aguda equally reacted. One of the hoodlums from Aguda known as Timileyin Odulana was injured by the hoodlums from Ijesha. He was rushed to military hospital Yaba, were he was confirmed dead.

Police teams from the Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants, Rapid Response Squad, Area C Command Surulere, Aguda and Ijesha Divisions were mobilised to the scene. The situation was brought under control. 75 suspects from both sides were arrested. ”

Bala further stated that investigation is ongoing, as the suspects will be charged to court. Adding that the command has intensified patrols and surveillance within the affected areas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

