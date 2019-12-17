The Senate on Tuesday summoned the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbosola and the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration Service, Muhammed Babandede.

The duo is expected to brief the upper chamber on the latest visa on arrival policy of the Federal Government.

African visitors coming to Nigeria will get visas on arrival – Buhari

Recall that the president Muhammadu Buhari, stated at the Aswan Forum in Egypt that from January, 2020, Nigeria will commence the issuance of visas to all persons holding passports of African countries.

