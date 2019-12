Abuja – President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigeria will collaborate with and support Hyundai Engineering Company Limited to set up a car plant and also rehabilitate petroleum refineries.

The president stated this when he received the President/Chief Executive Officer of Hyundai Engineering, Mr Chang Hag Kim, at State House, Abuja, on Tuesday.

He said that Nigeria was committed to ensuring energy security in the country, “and the goal is to achieve self-sufficiency in the supply of petroleum products within the next three years.”

President Buhari welcomed proposal to set up Hyundai car plant in the country, pledging: “We will collaborate and support you to make the investment a reality.”

Mr Hag Kim said Hyundai Engineering Company, which hires about 15,000 engineers and technical staff globally, was willing to contribute to the development of the Nigerian economy.

“We have been building refineries worldwide. We have the biggest in South Korea, with 650, 000 barrels per day capacity. We are also in Venezuela, Iraq and many other places.

“We would be glad to contribute our quota in Nigeria,” he said.(NAN

