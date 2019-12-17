The first lady and wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha Buhari, has celebrated her husband 77th birthday by congratulating him and wishing him well on her Twitter handle.

President Muhammadu Buhari will be 77 today Tuesday Dec. 17,

Aisha Buhari, on Tuesday morning called President Buhari her “sweetheart” as “incorruptible GMB” GMB meaning General Muhammadu Buhari.

Happy Birthday to MY incorruptible GMB.

I wish you Allah’s Guidance Protection and Good Health to continue steering the affairs of our dear nation .

Long Live GMB

Long Live Federal Republic of Nigeria ! pic.twitter.com/t0fKZqlUuP — Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) December 16, 2019

Also the Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) felicitated with President Buhari describing him as avatar , visionary and futuristic leader who was determined to take Nigeria to the loftiest height.

BMO, in a birthday felicitation with the President, also described him as “akin to a man who is planting a tree he will not take shade under, but the future generation will not only take shade under it but pluck the fruits thereof.”

In a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju in Abuja on Monday, the organisation noted that Buhari’s desire to lay solid foundation for the country’s development was already yielding expected results.

Akinsiju, who said that the results included the completion of several abandoned projects across the country, added that some of them were abandoned as far back as 30 years ago.

“Regardless of the views being canvassed by the opposition against the administration, we are convinced that his style of leadership, his dedication and commitment to a government of the people, for the people and by the people has returned government to ordinary Nigerians.

“This is unlike in the past when a few elites used their privileged positions for personal aggrandizement,” he said.

The BMO chairman noted that Buhari’s fight against corruption had reduced waste in government at all levels, and the result was manifesting gradually.

“We believe that with the strong foundation he has laid for the development of the country, the trajectory will be difficult to reverse after his administration.

“This is more so as institutions are now allowed to work without unnecessary interference,” he said.

Akinsiju , who wished the President more fruitful years on earth, urged Nigerians to continue to give their unalloyed support to him and his administration in order to bequeath a country where ordinary Nigerians would be the focus of all decisions.

Dr Ramatu Aliyu, the Minister of State for Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has facilitated with President Muhammadu Buhari as he clocked 77 years of age.

The minister in a statement in Abuja on Monday, described Buhari as a mentor, role model and inspirational leader worthy of emulation.

She also described him as a man who has been exemplary in life and committed to Nigeria.



”Buhari is a man who has a great sense of humour, and a man who genuinely loves the Nigerian people, ”she said.

The minister noted that Buhari had contributed immensely to the development of Nigeria, haven served in different capacities, and given his best whenever he was called upon to serve.

Aliyu prayed that Allah would continue to envelope the president with abundant grace as he piloted affairs of the nation.(NAN)

