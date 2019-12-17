Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Mikel Arteta is speaking to Arsenal about taking over as manager.

The Spaniard however insists that Arteta will be part of the Manchester City coaching staff for their Carabao Cup game at Oxford United on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Aston Villa Launch £1m Loan Bid For Iheanacho



“We were smart to pick him up. He’s an incredible person, a good manager with a work ethic. That’s why he has been with us, “Guardiola said.

“He’s talking with Arsenal so I don’t know what is going to happen. I knew about the meeting. He was incredibly honest and transparent with me. He is travelling to Oxford, yes,” he added.

It has been reported that Arsenal managing director Vinai Venkatesham and contract negotiator Huss Fahmy interviewed Arteta at his home in the Manchester suburb of Didsbury on Sunday night.

Arteta used to be Arsenal captain and has always been tipped to become a top manager.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

