An NGO, Global Peace Foundation, Nigeria (GPFN), on Tuesday handed over six boreholes it renovated in five communities of Kaninkon Chiefdom, Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the communities, include Goska, Bakin Kogi, Anguwar Fari, Aguwan Baki and Dangoma.

The intervention is expected to provide potable water to thousands of people in the communities which were returning back to normalcy after years of recurring conflicts.

The Northern Coordinators of GPFN, Sheik Haliru Maraya and Rev. Joseph Hayab, said the intervention was in collaboration with GPFN Community Volunteers, supported by Robert Bosch Stiftung.

They explained that some of the boreholes had been damaged for one to two years.“Water brings peace and unity and has no religion or tribe, it’s for everyone.”

You don’t think of water when you are in crisis, that’s to tell you that peace has returned to these communities.

“We urge you to live in peace, make best use of the boreholes and always remember that ‘We are, One Family Under God’, where people are encouraged to accept, embrace and accommodate people whether Christians or Muslims and all tribes as members of the human esteemed family.”

The traditional ruler of Kaninkon chiefdom, Malam Tanko Tete said peace and understanding is improving day by day in his domain and thanked the foundation for been part of the peace process, including the provision of the boreholes.

Also, the District Head of Dangoma, Malam Suleiman Mamuda commended the NGO for the gesture and its peace building efforts in the communities in the past three years.“We are now living in peace and we remain grateful,” he added.

