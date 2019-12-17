Lagos – Ikeja branch Chairman of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr Dele Oloke, has urged Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu “to put politics aside and fix Lagos State” after 200 days in office.

PIC.23. A SECTION OF MAIDAN-AINA-AGILITI ROADS, IN KOSOFE LOCAL GOVERNMENT AREA OF LAGOS

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Tuesday, Oloke said Sanwo-Olu should think of how to move Lagos forward by delivering dividends of democracy to Lagosians.

Specifically, Oloke stressed the need for the Sanwo-Olu’s administration prioritise maintenance of roads in order to ease the stress of Lagosians.

“Sanwo-Olu needs to set his priority right in the area of roads.

“He may not construct new roads but aggressively maintain roads in Lagos State and ensure they use quality materials.

“They must be patching roads every day and resolve to achieve a lot with what is available to them.

“Also, all the adjoining roads should be repaired in order to reduce the burden on the major roads so that people can take alternative routes,” he said.

According to the NBA chairman, the consequences of deplorable roads tells on the people’s health.

“The hospitals they want to go to are in terrible state, so, there must be concerted effort on the part of Lagos State Government to shore up health facilities as well,” Oloke said.

On education, the NBA chairman said “every child deserves to be educated because if they are not, they become problem to those that are educated.” (NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

