Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

The Federal Government has said that before June 2020 one alignment of the Obajana –Benin road will be completed.

According to a statement by the Deputy Director (Press), Stephen Kilebi, the Director of Highway Design Road, Ministry of Works and Housing, Engr. Oluropo Oyetade, gave the assurance during an inspection tour on the road.

He disclosed that the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola had given both the contractors and controllers of works as well as engineers of the Ministry a marching order to repair and restore portions of the road affected by adverse weather condition such as erosion menace.

Speaking further, Oyetade disclosed that the road which is in four sections, was awarded in 2012 but due to paucity of fund the job had lingered till date.

“The Minister has been meeting with contractors, controllers of works and directors since September to look at the challenges and progress of work on our highways.”

Speaking further, Engr. Oyetade said that government was also carrying out some palliative measures in curbing the perennial flooding at the Ekpoma section of the road.

“All the design problems the four sections are having are being looked into, we will give a final solution to the erosion challenges we are facing on the portion of the road.”

Earlier, on a courtesy visit to the Onojie of Ekpoma, His Royal Highness Barrister A.E Abumere II, received by the Personal Assistant on Security and Business matter to the Onogie, Chief Onio Benson Idoboiwa, the Director called for the cooperation and support of the host community as the construction would affect some structures along the way. He added that compensation would be paid for any structure affected.

Responding, Chief Omo Benson reassured the Federal Government’s delegation of the community’s maximum support and cooperation, saying, “We are happy and waiting to celebrate the completion of the road. No Esan man will attack any person that is bringing development to Esan land as demonstrated during the construction of Ambrose Ali University, Epkoma.”

Also excited by the Federal Government’s effort on the erosion control projecting Ekpoma is one Akhuewu Ogbemudia an indigene of Ukpenu – Community of Ekpoma.

“It is a welcome relief because the road has been a big problem to them for a long time now. As government has remembered us we say thank you and we will support what government is doing in this community.”

A staff of Dantata and Sawoe construction company handling the road Surv. Bashir Atanda said that his company has the capacity to deliver the job within six months if funded.

A representative of the Edo State Government, Director of Highway Maintenance, Engr (Mrs) Dupe Bello was part of the team that toured the Ekpoma section of the Obajana –Benin road.

