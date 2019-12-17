The chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Edo State chapter, Mr. Aselm Ojezua, has accused the national chairman of the party and immediate past governor of the state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole of being behind the crisis rocking the state.

Ojezua made the accusation while briefing newsmen at the party’s secretariat in Benin on the recent political happenings within the party in the state.

He said that there has always been a grand plan by the national chairman of the party to create the impression of leadership crisis within the party.

“It is clear that there had all along been a grand plan to falsely create the impression of a crisis of leadership within the party in the state and these plans were hatched and executed under the directive of comrade Adams Oshiomhole and executed through his acclaimed “infantry division”.

“The ultimate objective of these activities appears to be a forcible regime change in our party in defiance of democratic norms and the wishes of the people,” he alleged.

The chairman said the problems in the party started with the conduct of primaries to elective offices in 2018, adding that in accordance with the resolution passed by the National Executive Committee of the party, the leadership in the state decided their preference for the indirect mode as the preferred one for the state, however the national chairman decreed that it must be done by direct primaries.

He said in order not to unnecessarily heat up the polity being sensitive of the fact that he is from the state; they have to comply with his wish.

Ojezua also accused the national chairman of the party of singlehandedly foisting a group of strangers on the party in the state which is contrary to the known traditions of politics in a manner so contemptuous that drew the angst of the leaders and members who came out in their large numbers to resist the attempt to undermine the party in the state.

Ojezua said considering all that have happened in the state, the national chairman of the party should resign from his position having been suspended in his ward, local government and the state.

“In the light of the foregoing, we have come to the conclusion that comrade Adams Oshiomhole lacks the capacity, temperament and moral authority to lead this party as national chairman.

“In any case, having been placed on suspension as member of the party, he has lost the legitimacy to act in any capacity in the party,

“We draw particular attention to Article 21 of the constitution of the party which relates to disciplinary actions against members.

“In the circumstances, any action taken in the capacity of national chairman including documents he signs and meetings he presides over may well be futile as his membership is already compromised,” he said.

