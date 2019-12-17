The Ebonyi Government said the protest embarked by some aged half naked women in Abakaliki on Monday was not against the state government.

Half-naked women protest

Mr Francis Nwaze, Special Assistant to the Governor on Media said in a statement on Tuesday that the state government had no business with the cause of the protest.

The women aged between 60 years and 80 years were from Agubia, Ikwo Local Government Area of the state and were protesting alleged arrests made by security agencies in their area.

They were particularly protesting the continued arrest and detention of their sons over a bloody clash which recently erupted between groups loyal to some rival political bigwigs in the area.

Pope abolishes ‘pontifical secrecy’ for sex abuse investigations



The rival political bigwigs were contesting the control of a motor park in the area.

Nwaze said that the women were only seeking the attention of the state government over their complaints knowing that the governor has the peoples’ interest at heart.

“The matter has to do with a leadership tussle at Agubia community of Ikwo Local Government Area.

“The women are only seeking the attention of the state government over their children and others who were arrested by the police over the tussle,” he said.

The governor’s aide said that the protest was not against the state government but to seek the governor’s intervention as a peacemaker and chief security officer of the state.

“The public should, therefore, not be misinformed as the governor will be communicated over the development,” he said. (NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

