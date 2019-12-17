A 51-year-old driver, Jelili Salami, charged with bolting with a car worth N700,000 was on Tuesday hauled up before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The defendant, who resides at Iyana-Iba, Lagos, was arraigned before Magistrate O.D Njoku on a charge of stealing.

Salami however, denied committing the offence and was admitted to a bail of N400,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Njoku said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The prosecutor, Insp. Samuel Mishozumu told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 3 at Iyana-Iba, Lagos.

Mishozumu said that the defendant stole the car belonging to Mrs Maryann Emuh.

“The defendant approached the complainant to release her car to him for business with the pretext of remitting the proceeds to her.

“After he collected the Mazda mini car from the complainant, he ran away to an unknown location.

“Efforts made by the complainant to retrieve her car proved unsuccessful as the defendant refused to pick up her calls.

“He was eventually arrested and handed over to the police.”

The alleged offence violates section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 which stipulates three years imprisonment for stealing.

The case was adjourned until Jan.6, 2020 for mention.

