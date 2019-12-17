Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim has described as fake news, the circular granting leave to corps members to travel from December 20.

Addressing corps members during his visit to the FCT NYSC orientation camp in Kubwa yesterday, Ibrahim strongly warned that no corps member should embark on any trip without securing approval from the scheme.

He revealed that most of the death of corps members recorded so far is as a result of road accidents and carelessness on the part of the corps members.

“I never issued any directive to that effect, that corps members should proceed on leave on the 20th of December. It’s fake news, which is why I have spoken to my corps members to be very careful about the information they get through social media. They should always verify.

“How would you believe that the Director General of NYSC will use Lagos State letter headed paper to issue directive that corps members should proceed on leave. The signature is also fake, that is why we have even placed on our website as well as issue a press statement to that effect.

“We have also warned the corps members against embarking on unnecessary journeys, so there’s no way I will be encouraging such especially as we are in yuletide period.

“Corps members should not travel except when necessary. We have warned that before they must secure permission from the scheme before they can travel, otherwise they should stay put. Trips outside the country can only be approved by the Director General.”

While advising the corps members to always endeavour to travel in groups, he disclosed that due to the Scheme’s commitment towards ensuring the safety and welfare of corps members, he had led a team of NYSC management on a courtesy visit to the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps who also summoned all the national Union leaders nationwide all in a bid to ensure the safety of corps members who embarks on journeys.

“The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps who also summoned all the national Union leaders nationwide on the safety of my corps members and this synergy is already established between us, the Road Safety and the national unions so that only road worthy vehicles will be provided for our corps members to travel and they have pledged to offer discount for our corps members and we thank them for the gesture.” He said

Speaking further, he warned corps members against using social media to promote fake news as well as religious and ethnic bigotry.

He urged them to be good ambassadors of the scheme even as he reiterated that the NYSC has zero tolerance for indiscipline.

