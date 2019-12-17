Lagos – The Buhari Youth Organisation (BYO) on Tuesday, congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his 77th birthday, saying that he had rekindled hope for Nigerians.

The National Vice President of the group, Mr Muritala Audu, in a statement in Lagos on Tuesday, commended the President for activating “Next Level Agenda” to the generality of Nigerians.

Audu described Buhari as a passionate, patriotic and visionary leader.

The youth leader said: “The President has rekindled the hope of Nigerians through his integrity and love for humanity.

“The President has demonstrated a leadership worthy of emulation. The Buhari Youth Organisation (BYO) congratulates President Muhammadu Buhari on his 77th birthday.

“The BYO commends the President for delivering change agenda to the generality of Nigerians and also activating the Next Level Agenda with the zeal to restore Nigeria to greater heights in terms of self-sustaining policies.

“This is demonstrated through the land border closure, promotion of treasury transparency and open governance, construction and improvement of the rail system in the country, to mention a few, “he said.

Audu also said that Buhari’s commitment to the Nigerian nation and his exemplary style of leadership were not only worthy of emulation by all but also deeply inspiring for the coming generations.

“One of the greatest things the Nigerian President has ever done was promotion of Progressive Tax System with the new Finance Bill that exempts all business with annual returns that is less than N25million from paying Company Income Tax and Value Added Tax.

“We want to specifically thank Mr President for restoring dignity to the nation, where great countries and personalities now uphold Nigeria with respect.”

According to him, the restored hope has brought the likes of Twitter, Facebook and Alibaba’s Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) with several other dignitaries into the country in order to be associated with greatness.

“Our collective prayer for you is that, Almighty God will in His infinite mercy sustain your good health, success and give you long life to take us to the promise land.”

President Buhari clocks 77 years on Tuesday. ( NAN)

