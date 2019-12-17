Abuja – Dr Ramatu Aliyu, the Minister of State for Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has facilitated with President Muhammadu Buhari as he clocked 77 years of age.

The minister in a statement in Abuja on Monday, described Buhari as a mentor, role model and inspirational leader worthy of emulation.

She also described him as a man who has been exemplary in life and committed to Nigeria.

”Buhari is a man who has a great sense of humour, and a man who genuinely loves the Nigerian people, ”she said.

The minister noted that Buhari had contributed immensely to the development of Nigeria, haven served in different capacities, and given his best whenever he was called upon to serve.

Aliyu prayed that Allah would continue to envelope the president with abundant grace as he piloted affairs of the nation.(NAN)

