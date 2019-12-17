A High Court sitting in Kano has declined to grant an extension on the interim order barring the state governor Dr. Abudullahi Umar Ganduje from interfering with the powers of the Kano emirate kingmakers.

In a suit, No K/197/2019, counsel to the king makers prayed the court to extend the order pending the determination of the substantive suit.

Ruling on the matter, Justice A. T. Badamasi declined to extend the interim order which by implication empowers the Governor to effectively exercise all the powers vested in him under the new ‘Kano State Emirates Council Law, 2019.

These include the powers to dethrone any emir found violating any of the provisions of the law.

