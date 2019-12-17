Aston Villa have reportedly offered a £1m loan bid for Kelechi Iheanacho.

Villa are in the market for a striker in the New Year to take the pressure off Wesley Moraes.

The Brazilian youngster is struggling in his first season in English football and, with Jonathan Kodjia not getting a look-in and Keinan Davis injured, a striker remains a priority next month.

Dean Smith’s side have identified the 23-year old Super Eagles star as a good addition to the squad according to reports on Birmingham Mail.

Iheanacho who only recently returned to the Leicester starting line-up last month was a bit-part player until he provided an assist and then scored in Leicester’s 2-1 win over Everton. He followed this up with a goal and an assist against Aston Villa.

The 23-year-old has four goals in five games this season but however, the Foxes will not let him go, according to Leicester City Mercury as Brendan Rodgers wants to add to his squad instead.

It remains to be seen if Rodgers will keep faith with Iheanacho after making a controversial moment where Iheanacho’s sportsmanship was questioned.

Iheanacho was substituted shortly after, but Rodgers said the decision was tactical and not related to the melee.

Leicester City paid Manchester City around £25m for Iheanacho in 2017 and the Nigeria international has two-and-a-half-years left on his current contract with the Foxes.

