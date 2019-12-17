The Standards Organization of Nigeria, SON, says it has taken proactive measures to ensure Nigeria’s smooth participation in the African Continent Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), as it has approved a new set of 128 Nigeria Industrial Standards.

Director General of the Standard Organisation of Nigeria, SON, Osita Aboloma said the SON Council has approved the Industrial Standards for publication, dissemination and use by Stakeholders in Nigeria to drive economic advancement by Manufacturers, Processors, Assemblers and Importers of products and services.

Let’s be hopeful for better economy in 2020, financial experts urge Nigerians

These standards are to facilitate commercial activities in the country in preparation for the implementation of the AfCFTA.

According to Aboloma, the agreement has further necessitated rapid development and harmonisation of standards, conformity assessment procedures as well as mutual recognition of quality marks, to cover all sectors.

Areas approved by the standards include civil/building technology, chemical technology, electrical and electronics, food/codex, petroleum products as well as liquefied petroleum cylinders among others.

“The SON has always been mindful of its mandate of standards development, conformity assessment and Metrology assurance amongst others and with continuing fake products dominating the market space and even when those that are allegedly ‘original’ are paraded for sale even though they fall below standard, “Consequently, there is, without doubt, a need to ensure quality control of manufactured and imported products in Nigeria as the high volume of substandard products either manufactured or imported into the country continue to have deadly implications on the health of Nigerians and in some cases, resulted in loss of life and property,” he said.



Experts predict that if the agreement is eventually signed, it could also lead to a $10 billion decrease in imports from outside the continent, while boosting agriculture and industrial exports by up to $4 billion 7 per cent and $21 billion 5 per cent respectively.

The continent’s gross domestic product is also expected to rise from $1.7 trillion as at 2010 to $2.6 trillion in 2020, this will eventually push consumer spending from $860 billion as at 2010 to $1.4 trillion in 2020.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

